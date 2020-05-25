Bhubaneswar: Answer sheet evaluation of the Matric examinations conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha has been scheduled to take place from tomorrow, informed Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Samir Dash today. Result of the said exam will be published within 45 days, he added.

The evaluation will take place in 60 centres in Odisha while social distancing norms will be strictly followed. The teachers will frequently wash their hands with sanitizers as well.

The answer sheet evaluation will be carried out as per the directive issued by Orissa High Court, intimated Minister Dash.

Unlike earlier, when the evaluation was being done in three shifts, this time it will be carried out only in one shift. The evaluation will start at 10 am in the morning to continue till 3 pm in the afternoon.

It is to be noted that evaluation of Matric answer sheets in Odisha had been commenced on March 19 but was postponed after the first day only thanks to Coronavirus outbreak. It was suspended following the imposition of nationwide lockdown to keep COVID-19 at bay.

Again, it was decided to begin the evaluation on May 20 but it was postponed to May 21 in the wake of Cyclone Amphan.