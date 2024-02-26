Odisha Matric Exam 2024: 51 students caught for malpractice during math exam

Cuttack: As many as 51 students were caught for malpractice during the math exam today, informed, the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha.

According to the Board of Secondary Education, the 51 students, who were caught cheating during the exam, were writing their annual High School Certificate (HSC) examination at different centres across the State.

It is to be noted here that a total of 151 students were booked for malpractice on the first day of the matriculation examination on February 20, while 42 examinees were booked for cheating during the second language English examination on February 23.

Meanwhile, president of the Board of Secondary Education, Odisha, Srikanta Tarai rejected reports alleging mathematics question paper leak just minutes before the exam and advised the candidates not to believe any such false and viral reports.

“Today’s examination has been completed in every centre of the state in a disciplined manner. Exams of the candidates should not be affected due to such viral rumours and the candidates must stay away from social media for now,” Tarai said.

The board president also requested people to refrain themselves from circulating such false reports on social media. Besides, he warned to file complaint against such people at the Cyber Crime Police Station.

Earlier too, there were allegations of English question paper leak on February 23. However, the education board refuted such allegations with BSE vice-president Nihar Ranjan Mohanty clarifying that the board had not received any complaint on English question leak even after 24 hours after the examination.

The exam will conclude with the Social Science subject on March 4, 2024. This year, over 5.5 lakh students are appearing the examination at 3,047 centres across the state. BSE has introduced artificial intelligence-powered CCTV cameras to keep an eye on the exam and nodal centres.

Have a look at the Odisha Matric Exam 2024 schedule:

Date of Exam Subject February 20 First Language February 23 Second Language February 26, Mathematics February 28 Third Language March 2 General Science March 4 Social Science March 15 Exam Answer Sheet Evaluation