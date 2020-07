Odisha Matric Exam 2020 Result To Be Declared By End Of July

Odisha Matric Exam 2020 Result To Be Declared By End Of July

Bhubaneswar: President of Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Ramashis Hazra, on Saturday informed that the Odisha matric exam 2020 result to be declared by end of this month (July).

While speaking about the development, Hazra said that the final date of publication of result to be announced in next two days.