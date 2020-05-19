Odisha Matric Evaluation Postponed Yet Again, For Cyclone ‘Amphan’ This Time

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Evaluation of matric exams has been postponed yet again by the Odisha Government  in view of Cyclone Amphan.

The School and Mass Education Minister, Samir Ranjan Dash informed that the evaluation has been suspended until further notice.

It is noteworthy that matric paper evaluation had been started in March but was cancelled after 2 days due to the pandemic outbreak and subsequent lockdown.

But yesterday a circular had been issued that the paper valuation would start from May 21, today it was suspended yet again due to the impending cyclone threat.

