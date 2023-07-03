Odisha: Matric certificates of 69 students have wrong photo

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking and surprising incident, the Matric certificates of at least 69 students have wrong photo. The students belong to Asureswar 5T High School under Nishintakohili block of Cuttack district.

A total of 72 students of Asureswar 5T High School had filled the forms for the annual matric exam this year. Surprisingly, 69 of them received the admit cards for the summative assessment (SA)-I with a wrong photo of a male candidate.

The students went to write the exam after the school authorities assured them that the mistake will be rectified in SA-II. But the same mistake was repeated during the SA-II. The students and their parents drew the attention of the school authorities again.

Later, the staff of the school asked the passport-size photos of the students and pasted them on their respective admit cards. They also promised that the mistake will be rectified and the board certificate will carry the genuine photos of the students.

However, along with their parents and staff of the schools, the students were shocked yet again after finding wrong photo on their certificates.

The students alleged that they are facing problems while filling the forms for the Plus Two admission process as the authorities are not accepting the certificates with mistakes.

Meanwhile, school authorities claimed that the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, has been informed about the matter.