Odisha Matric Board Exam To Commence on Feb 19, 2020

Cuttack : The annual Matric Board Examination in Odisha , conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), will be commenced on February 19, 2020 , informed BSE president Ramashis Hazra.

The examination will conclude on March 2, 2020, he added while briefing media persons here in Odisha on Tuesday.

The State Open School Certificate Examination and the Madhyama examanition , conducted by the BSE, will also be held during the same time period, Hazara said .

The examination will be held in various centres across the State from 10 AM to 12:30 PM, while the students will be provided an additional 15 minutes during Mathematics examination.

The time table of the Matric examinations is as follows.

February 19 : Odia Language

February 22 : English

February 24 : Sanskrit/Hindi

February 26: Mathematics

February 28 : General Science

March 2 : Social Studies.