Odisha Matric and Plus-2 exams to be held as per Covid guidelines: Samir Dash

Bhubaneswar: In keeping with the surge of Covid cases in various countries across the world, steps are being taken in Odisha to prevent cases.

The Odisha Matric exams and the Plus-2 exams shall be held as per the earlier issued Covid guidelines in the State informed the School and Mass Education Minister, Samir Ranjan Dash while interacting with the media earlier today.

The Minister further urged that, the students are requested to go to their respective institutions wearing masks and to follow Covid appropriate behaviour at all places in a voluntary manner.

The Odisha government on Friday that is on December 24, 2022 advised its people to voluntarily follow Covid appropriate behaviour.

It is noteworthy that, the Odisha Health Secretary Shalini Pandit said that people must adhere to Covid appropriate behaviour such as use of mask, hand washing, avoiding spitting in public places and self-isolation in case of showing symptoms after an important review meeting held on the same day.

In view of the ensuing FIH hockey World Cup to be held next month, additional manpower will be deployed in Khurda, Cuttack and Sundargarh districts. Further, it has been decided that all urban PHCs and CHCs in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Rourkela will have facilities for rapid antigen test (RAT) and swab collection for RT-PCR.