Bhubaneswar: Considered it to be the biggest and most extensive raids so far, Vigilance sleuths have unearthed disproportionate assets and unimaginable wealth accumulated by 1987 batch IFS officer Abhay Kant Pathak over the years. The investigation is still underway.

Since June 2018, Pathak is serving as Additional PCCF Plan Programme and Afforestation at the office of PCCF, Odisha.

As per reports, Vigilance sleuths have so far seized over half kg of Gold and Rs. 10 lakh cash from his house.

According to a report Pathak and his family had air travelled in chartered plane at least 20 times to Mumbai, Delhi, Patna, and Pune during the lockdown and post-lockdown period.

As per reports, Pathak’s lavish apartment in Khandagiri area had Italian marble flooring, a bed made of ivory worth over 60 lakh rupees, and other luxuries. Forest and wildlife products like horns have also been recovered.

Again, reports say Pathak’s son Akash Pathak was also living a lavish lifestyle. Pathak and his family own five high-end cars.

It has also been reported that Pathak’s son’s wedding had been fixed with the daughter of a MLA on December 11. Pathak family had booked a ‘palace’ hotel in Udaipur for the wedding ceremony and were to fly there.

It has been learnt that Pathak’s son Akash was allegedly cheating people of money, promising to get them jobs at TATA Motors by falsely claiming to be an MD at TATA Motors. Akash had allegedly used forged documents, logo, and email id of TATA Motors to loot vulnerable people looking for jobs during the lockdown.