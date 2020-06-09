Bhubaneswar: A team of doctors at Continental Hospitals performed the 7-hour surgery to remove a 6x6x5 cm tumour from the right side of the brain of a 50-year-old person from Odisha.

Doctors at a private hospital in Hyderabad performed a complex surgery to remove a tumour bigger than a cricket ball from a patient’s brain. The surgery was performed on June 3 and the patient, a driver, was discharged in 72 hours, the hospital said on Monday.

“Located on the right perito occipital area, the tumour was too large. Yet the patient had no symptoms until his family members noticed him drifting towards right while walking. After tests, a large tumour was identified, and the patient was brought here from Odisha for surgery,” the hospital said.

Dr Rajasekhar Reddy K, consultant neuro & spine surgeon of the hospital who led the team of experts in the surgery, said the tumour was large and was located at a place, where performing surgery was quite challenging.

A biopsy on the tumour is being conducted to assess the reason for its origin, and to evaluate other aspects associated with it. A detailed analysis will enable the medical fraternity to understand more about such tumours in the brain.

“Not all brain tumours are fatal. Identified at the right time, people with such tumours can be saved. They can lead an active life, post-surgery. A tumour in the brain doesn’t mean a death sentence. Numerous innovative and novel techniques are emerging to detect and treat brain tumours while they are in early stage, or even otherwise,” Dr Reddy said.

Dr Rahul Medakkar, CEO of Continental Hospitals, said they had both expertise and facility to treat even the most complicated cases of brain tumour.

(IANS)