Odisha: Man Tonsured, Forced To Drink Urine & Move Around Village With Garland Of Shoes

Bhadrak: In an unfortunate incident, a man was reportedly tonsured, forced to drink urine and move around the village with garland of shoes in Odisha’s Bhadrak district last evening.

Some locals of Baunsabag village under Tihidi police limits arrived at his house of a man beat him up all of a sudden by tying him with a rope due to some unknown reason.

Later, they dragged him out of his house and tonsured his head and forced to drink human urine.

When the man’s pleaded them with folded hand to release him, the angry villagers put a garland of shoes around his neck and forced him to move around the village.

Acting on the complaint filed by the woman, Tihidi police swung into action and are said to have arrested 17 persons for their involvement in the case.

Meanwhile, District Collector Gyana Das, taking a serious note of the case, also directed the local Tehsildar and Tihidi police station IIC to probe the case and take stringent action against the accused.