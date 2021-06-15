Odisha man strangulates wife to death in Bolangir

Bolangir: A man allegedly murdered his wife by strangulating her after a quarrel at Dhamandanga village under Kantabanji police limits in Bolangir district.

Reportedly, Jayram Majhi of the village had a tiff with his wife Urmila Majhi last night over an unknown issue after which he strangulated her.

Sources said, Urmila informed her family members about her torture by her husband and then it was solved by the family members.

Last night, there was a quarrel between Jayram and Urmila and in a fit of rage the accused strangulated Urmila.

Later, the Kantabanji police reached the spot and recovered the body and detained Jayram for further questioning.

