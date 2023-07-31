Odisha: Man, son die in lightning strike in Chilika

Tangi: In a tragic incident, a man, son died in a lightning strike in Chilika lake in Khurda district of Odisha, said reliable reports on Monday.

According to reports, the duo were allegedly fishing in the famous Chilika Lake on Sunday when the unfortunate incident took place.

It is reported that the man, son died on the spot after being hit by lightning in the middle of Chilika lake while catching fish.

The bodies of the man and his son were recovered near Kalijugeswar hills near Balugoan in Khurda district.

It is worth mentioning that the son had become a father of a baby girl just a day back. He and his father were travelling back home to see the new born.

Since they did not get back, the family launched a search operation. The bodies of the duo were then spotted in a boat near the hills.

The identity of the father and son is yet to be ascertained. The police has reached the spot and is investigating into the matter. A detailed report in this matter is awaited.