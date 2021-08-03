Odisha: Man posts video of intimate moment with wife on social media, Wife lodges complaint

Banki: In an unusual incident, a man allegedly posted the video of his intimate moments with wife on the 4th night of their marriage, on social media, his wife complained. The woman has lodged complaint with Police in this regard.

As per the complaint, Amit Kumar Rout of Tulasipur area under Banki Police limits in Cuttack district posted the video of the intimate moment of the 4th night of their marriage on social media. Also, he is asking for lakhs of money and also intimidating to kill her, the woman complained.

The woman has further said that the Mahila Police Sttion is not cooperating in the matter. Even she has reportedly said that if she will be denied justice, she would commit suicide.

However, we are yet to get reaction of her husband about this complaint.