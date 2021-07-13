Odisha man mercilessly beats wife to death in Jajpur

By WCE 1
husband kills wife odisha

Jajpur: In a tragic incident, a man has allegedly mercilessly beaten up his wife to death in Ranapur village under Korai police limits of Jajpur district of Odisha on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Diptimayee Jena, wife of Arun Jena, they both were working as govt teachers.

Report says, Diptimayee was performing puja ritual when Arun attacked her head with a hammer in the morning. Following which she died on the spot.

The couple got married nine years back and have a son and daughter. The couple use to fight always. It is said that Arun use to beat Diptimayee for some reasons.

On being informed, Korei police reached the spot and recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem. The husband has been detained by the police for further questioning.

 

