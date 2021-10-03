Odisha man killed, pillion rider missing in road mishap in Boudh

Boudh: In a tragic incident, a man was killed, while woman pillion rider went missing when a speeding car rammed into their bike on Boudh’s Kiakata Mahanadi bridge on Saturday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Tuna Dal Behera and wife Mami Sahu.

Report says, the mishap took place when a speeding car rammed into the bike over the Mahanadi bridge. Following which, the rider died on the spot, the pillion went missing into the river.

On being informed, police along with fire personnels reached the spot and have launched a manhunt to trace the missing person. Later, the police have started a probe into the matter.

Police recovered the body of the deceased, sent it for post-mortem.

