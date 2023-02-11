Odisha: Man killed, more than 20 injured as DJ vehicle overturns: Watch

Sundergarh: In a tragic incident a man was killed while more than 20 others sustained injury as the vehicle in which they were travelling overturned in Sundergarh district of Odisha on Saturday. The accident took place at the Kulukuta ghati in Bonai area of Sundergarh district.

As per reports, about 25 people, who are members of a band party were on their way to Inderpur to perform in a marriage. When they were crossing the Kulkuta ghati, near Sarsara village the vehicle reportedly overturned. The people onboard the vehicle sustained injury.

Following the accident, the injured persons were rescued by the locals and admitted to Bonai hospital. Some of the injured people whose condition was critical also shifted to Burla Medical College and Hospital and Rourkela Government hospital. One person who had been trapped under the overturned vehicle reportedly succumbed to the injury at the hospital.