Athagarh: A man was killed after bomb was hurled at him over past enmity in Anandnath Patanasahi Dolmandap in Gholpur village under the Banki police limits today.

The deceased has been identified as Gobinda Behera.

Sources said, some unknown miscreants of the village hurled bomb at Govind while he was on his way to buy grocery to the village market.

Later, after he fell from his motorcycle, they thrashed him to death.

Though the exact reason behind the attack is still unknown.

Later, the Banki police reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter.