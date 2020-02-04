Odisha man killed, body burnt over witchcraft suspicion

Koraput: In yet another sorcery-related killing, a group of residents in Jaguguda village under Bandhugaon block of Koraput district on suspicion of practising witchcraft.

The deceased has been identified as Mangudu Huluka, a resident of the same village.

The murder which took place on January 29, came to light yesterday after Mangudu’s son Bunu Huluka lodge a case at Bandhugaon Police Station yesterday in which he named at least eight persons of the village as suspects.

Those have been named in Bunu’s complaint are, Haraka Dandu, Haraka Sira, Narusu Pusika, Maleya Pusika, Samana Pusika, P Drai Pusika, Pusika Daleya, Pimutela Pusika.

It is learnt that Mangudu had two wives living. While he was staying with one at Jaguguda, the other had been kept in Gulumiguda. After Mangudu reached Jaguguda from Gulumiguda on January 28, the accused, who were suspecting him of killing one Pusika Dasa with the help of witchcraft, killed him brutally. Later they dumped the body at the village cremation ground.

Post lodging of the complaint, a scientific team of police yesterday carried out the investigation reaching the spot in the presence of local SDPO and Magistrate.