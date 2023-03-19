Odisha man kidnaps, rapes woman for rejecting marriage proposal

Cuttack: In a horrifying incident, a man kidnapped and raped a woman after she rejected his marriage proposal in Markatnagar area of Cuttack. Moreover, later the man forced the woman to marry him after blackmailing her with a nude video.

According to sources, the man got angry after his marriage with the girl was broken. The young man abducted the woman from the street and took her to a hotel, where he sexually assaulted her in the hotel and recorded a nude video of her.

Later, the young man blackmailed and forced the woman to marry him with the video. After the young woman approached the police station about the incident, the police arrested the accused Abinash Mishra and forwarded him to court, informed the police official.