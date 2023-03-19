Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Odisha man kidnaps, rapes woman for rejecting marriage proposal

A man kidnapped and raped a woman after she rejected his marriage proposal in Markatnagar area of Cuttack district of Odisha.

State
By Sunita 0
Man rapes woman for rejecting marriage proposal
File Photo: IANS

Cuttack: In a horrifying incident, a man kidnapped and raped a woman after she rejected his marriage proposal in Markatnagar area of Cuttack. Moreover, later the man forced the woman to marry him after blackmailing her with a nude video.

Take a look

Heavy rain and hailstrom lashes Odisha; House, crop damaged

Odisha: Jilted lover strangles 15-year-old girl to death, dumps body…

According to sources, the man got angry after his marriage with the girl was broken. The young man abducted the woman from the street and took her to a hotel, where he sexually assaulted her in the hotel and recorded a nude video of her.

Later, the young man blackmailed and forced the woman to marry him with the video. After the young woman approached the police station about the incident, the police arrested the accused Abinash Mishra and forwarded him to court, informed the police official.

Sunita 3726 news

Hi I am Sunita and i work as a copy editor in KalingaTV.com. I write articles on varied segments including Tech and Automobile. Also I am passionate towards writing State and news stories.

You might also like
State

STF seized Leopard skin in Odisha’s Boudh, Poacher arrested

State

Former Jharsuguda MLA Birendra Pandey passes away

State

Popular DJ Azex found dead at residence in Bhubaneswar, Probe on

State

Odisha: Infant dies, parents critical as walls collapses due to rain

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7