Odisha: Man jumps into Mahanadi river off Mundali bridge in Athgarh

The young man jumped into the Mahanadi river off the Mundali bridge. His green colored bike and helmet were spotted at the scene. 

By Akankshya Mishra
Athgarh: In a recent incident, a youth jumped off a bridge, leaving his bike stranded on the bridge. The incident took place on the Mundali bridge in Athgarh.

The young man reportedly jumped into the Mahanadi river. His green colored bike and a helmet were spotted at the scene. Furthermore, an airbag was also placed on the bike.

The young man has been identified as a resident of Niali in Cuttack. The Baranga police and officials from the Fire department reached the location and initiated a search operation. Further details awaited.

 

