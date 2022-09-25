Odisha: Man held for duping money on pretext of providing Govt jobs in Cuttack

Cuttack: A man has been arrested by the police for allegedly duping Rs 31 thousand from a person on the pretext of providing a government job here in Odisha Today.

The accused has been identified as Parth Haidar. Besides, he is manager of Smart Value Company.

According to reports, Parth was allegedly duping money from government job seeking aspirants.

As per sources, Parth took money from the victim in the pretext of providing a government job. However, Partha did not give the victim notification regarding the job and ignored his calls.

Suspecting something fishy, the victim lodged a complaint regarding the matter in Malgodown police Station.

The police initiated a probe into the matter as per the complaint. Later, the Malgodown police arrested Partha today.

Cuttack Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) has informed that, Partha has duped around Rs 2 lakhs 64 thousand from multiple government job seeking aspirants.

It is to be noted that in a similar incident on September 17, as many as four persons were arrested by the Paralakhemundi police for allegedly duping money from youths under the pretext of providing Indian Naval jobs.