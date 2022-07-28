Odisha: Man held for demanding extortion money in Cuttack

By KalingaTV Bureau
Cuttack: A man has been apprehended by the Lalbag police for allegedly demanding extortion money from a business man in Odisha’s Cuttack district.

The accused have been identified as Madhia Jena a resident of Alisa bazar.

According to reports, Madhia demanded extortion money from a businessman by pouring petrol on him and threatened him to burn him alive.

The Lalbag Police have apprehended Madhia and seized a bike from his possession.

There are four cases previously lodged in Madhia’s name, informed by Cuttack DCP Pinak Mishra.

