Bhadrak: The Delhi police on Saturday arrested a youth for allegedly duping people amounting to more than 50 lakhs by promising them jobs in various companies.

The youth has been identified as Rajendra Mallik, a resident of Bari in Jajpur district.

Reports said, Mallik used to book flight tickets for people using fake ID’s and then on pretext of getting them jobs he use to dupe people and looted people of over 50 lakhs.

On basis of complaint, Delhi police reached Odisha and with the help of Dhusuri police arrested him from his in-laws place at Narahari in Bhadrak district.

Further questioning in underway by the Delhi police.