Odisha: Man hacks wife to death in Balasore, commits suicide

Balasore: In a shocking incident, a man has allegedly hacked his wife to death and then killed himself in Balasore district of Odisha.

The incident has come to light on Tuesday. The incident has occurred in Maulanasahi under Dhamnagar police limits, said reports.

The locals spotted the bodies of the couple inside their house at Maulanasahi.

The Dhamnagar police immediately reached the spot and started and investigation into the matter.

From preliminary investigation it has been found that, there was some argument between the husband and wife, in a fit of rage the husband hacked the wife leading to her death on the spot.

It is suspected that the man allegedly repented after killing his wife and then killed himself due to the guilt.

The investigation by local police is underway. Further detailed report in this matter is awaited.