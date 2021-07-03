Odisha man hacks daughter to death, injures wife,commits suicide in Jagatsinghpur

Jagatsinghpur: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly attacked his daughter and wife with a sharp weapon before committing suicide at Chandpatna village under Sadar police limits in Jagatsinghpur. While the daughter succumbed to her injuries, the condition of the wife is reportedly critical.

The deceased man has been identified as Loknath Pal, a resident of Chandpatna village.

Report says, Locals spotted the Loknath’s body hanging in the morning and immediately rushed his wife Kalpana Pal and daughter Lucky Pal to Jagatsinghpur District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) where she was declared brought dead and Kalpana was shifted to SCB hospital in Cuttack as her condition deteriorated and stated to be critical.

The exact reason behind the incident is still unknown, But it is suspected that due to family fued, Loknath in a fit of rage might have attacked both wife and daughter.

Later, the Jagatsinghpur reached the spot and have started a probe into the matter.