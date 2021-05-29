Odisha: Man Goes Missing While Fishing In Sona River

By WCE 7
man missing while fishing in odisha

Udala: A man has gone missing while fishing in Sona river near Patharakhandi village in Nedam panchayat under Kaptipada police limits as the level of water was high post the landfall of cyclone Yaas in Odisha.

According to reports, the man, identified as Jogendra Bhakta, went to the river for fishing along with his two sons and some locals of the village.

Later Jogendra was swept away due to the heavy flow of water while all of them were crossing from one end to the other of the river. His two sons and the locals tried to rescue him from the flood water.

However, they failed to rescue him as the water level of the river has increased post cyclone Yaas.

On getting the information the locals immediately arrived at the scene but they have not yet traced Jogendra from the river. The search operation is underway.

