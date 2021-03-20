Odisha Man Gets Lifer For Impregnating Minor Daughter

Cuttack: A man was on Saturday awarded life imprisonment by the Special POCSO Court Cuttack for raping and impregnating his minor daughter. The convict has been identified as Suryamani Behera, a resident of Dagarpada.

This refers to Cuttack Mahila PS Case No. 120 Dt. 25.12.2018 U/s 376(2) IPC/ 6 POCSO Act. (GR No. 171/2018).

A press release of the Commissionerate Police revealed that Suryamani’s husband Basanti had filed a written complaint against him on December 25, 2018 for raping repeatedly her 15 years minor daughter. The victim, later on, became pregnant and gave birth to a girl child.

Based on Basanti’s complaint, an investigation was initiated under the leadership of Inspector Anusaya Nayak, the IIC of Mahila Police Station. She investigated the case meticulously and so efficiently with prompt and speedy follow-up actions. There were no procedural lapses during investigation of the case.

Nayak has complied all the scientific methods of investigations including the DNA profiling. She completed the investigation and submitted the charge sheet vide CS No.19 Dt.11.03.2019 after establishing prima facie evidence U/s 376(2)(m)(n)/ 376(3) IPC/ 6 POCSO Act against the Suryamani.

The Additional Sessions Judge-Cum-Special Court under POCSO Act made trial of the case and Special PP Ramesh Chandra Mohanty conducted the prosecution during trail. All the witnesses and the MOs were put before the trail Court timely and the Suryamani was convicted.

The Special POCSO Court Cuttack convicted him for life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 20,000.