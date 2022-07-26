Odisha: Man gets life term for rapping minor girl in Cuttack

Cuttack: The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court here on Tuesday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for rapping a minor girl in 2018 in Odisha.

The convict has been identified as Tikan Sahoo aka Sanatan from Biribati in Cuttack district.

Apart from awarding Tikan the life imprisonment, the court also imposed a penalty of ten thousand rupees on him.

According to reports, Tikun broke into the minor’s house while her parents were not at home and allegedly raped the 6-years-old girl on January 13, 2018.

Two days after the crime, a case was registered in Jagatpur Police station regarding the matter. Based on the complaint, police started investigating into the matter and filed a chargesheet in the POCSO court in the same year.

While conducting hearing of the case today, the court sentenced him to the life term based on the statements of 16 witnesses and 11 pieces of evidences.

On the other hand, the special court directed the District Legal Service Authority to give a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the victim as per the Compensation Act.

Government Advocated Ramesh Mohanty was handling the case in the POCSO court.

