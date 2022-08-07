Odisha: Man Gets Life Imprisonment For Rape Of Minor

Sambalpur: A special POCSO court in Sambalpur has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping a minor girl.

A fine of Rs 20,000 has also been imposed on him by the court.

The victim has been awarded Rs 5 lakhs as compensation.

In 2018, a man named Champa Munda raped his 5-years-old niece after luring her to go with him under the pretext of feeding her rice and meat.

Her family members filed a complaint in the Gobindpur police station, the area in which this incident took place.