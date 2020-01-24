Dhenkanal: A special POCSO court on Friday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping and killing a 10-year-old girl in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district in 2016.

Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act Special judge Rajkishore Mohapatra pronounced the verdict and awarded the sentence on the convict, Sibanabda Pradhan.

According to reports, Sibanabda had raped and killed the minor girl in Maruguda village under Bhuban police limits in the distrct on 21 january, 2016 . He was arrested the next day under relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO.