Cuttack : A businessman from Cuttack city has got himself a gold mask worth Rs 3.50 lakh in the time of the COVID-19 pandemic raging across Odisha. His pictures with gold mask went viral on social media on Thursday.

The man having the costliest mask is Alok Mohanty , a resident of Kesharpur area of Cuttak- popularly known as the Silver City of Odisha . He runs furniture business in the city.

Speaking to media persons Mohanty said, “I had earlier seen a Mumbai based businessman of wearing a golden mask on television for which I decided to get a similar one. I have always the penchant for gold so I asked a gold trader in Cuttack to customise one gold mask for me and he subsequently placed the order to the Mumbai based trader.”

Mohanty said that around 90 to 100 grams of gold has been used in making the mask. He also said that the gold mask has minute holes to breathe and is comfortable to wear.

Mohanty is a connoisseur of the yellow metal. He wears gold bracelets, gold rings and gold chains. He also owns a gold cap.