Odisha man found dead in a pool of blood in Angul

Angul: A person was found dead in the roadside in Angul district of Odisha on Tuesday.

Some locals reported a person lying in a pool of blood to the police, who rushed to the spot and identified as Gopal Rao.

According to police, Gopal Rao was working as an employee of Orissa Hydro Power Corporation (OHPC) in Rengali.

He was lying in a pool of blood around 16 kilometers from his birth place.

Khamar Police have declared him dead and his body has been sent for postmortem to Pallahara Sub-Divisional hospital.