Odisha: Man Foils Wife’s Second Marriage, Files Complaint At Police Station

Jajpur: A man reportedly foiled his wife’s second marriage bid at Kantigadia village in Dahrmasala Tehsil of Odisha’s Jajapur district.

According to reports, one Bhagyadhara Dash of Kantigadia filed a complaint with Dharmasala Police alleging that the woman, whom he claimed to be his wife, was marrying another man. He also furnished some documents including court paper and photos to prove his claim.

Dharmasala Police, following Bhagyadhara’s allegation, took the woman and him to the police station for interrogation.

However, the lady and her family members refuted the allegation saying that she never married him and it a bid to defame her and her family members. Besides, they demanded action again Bhagyadhara, who tried to marry her forcefully.

It is said that the weeding of the woman with another person was supposed to take place today; however, it has been reportedly cancelled after Bhagyadhara’s allegation.

