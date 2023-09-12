Odisha: Man falls into Mahanadi while taking selfie, rescued alive

Sambalpur: In a latest development to the Mahanadi rescue story, the man had allegedly fallen into the river while taking selfies on the bridge.

In a shocking incident in the early morning hours, a man reportedly jumped into the Mahanadi River from a bridge at Chaunrpur in Sambalpur district of Odisha.

The locals who witnessed the scene immediately informed the police. The local police arrived on the scene after receiving information about the incident, said sources.

After the police reached the spot, they discovered a scooter and a mobile phone left on the bridge. However, then it was unclear who left the items on the spot.

People at the scene claimed to have witnessed a person speaking on the phone and throwing it into the river before jumping off the bridge.

This perplexing situation prompted the local Fire Department to launch a search operation in the river.

Later it was found after three hours of search that the man was around 70-years-old and was taking a selfie when he toppled off the bridge.

To his good luck, the man got stuck in a huge bush and remained there for three hours till he was rescued by the ODRAF personnel, said latest reports.

The condition of the man is said to be stable and has been identified as Surendra Mohan Mishra. He is a retired government employee and was working in the District Collector’s office.