Khordha: A wish to earn more money ends on a tragic note. A man from Khordha district of Odisha died in Jeddah city of Saudi Arabia.

The deceased has been identified as Damodar Pradhan of Banlei village under Banapur block of Khordha district.

According to reports, Damodar went to Saudi with a hope to earn more money for a better livelihood. He worked as a car driver for a company in Jeddah.

On 6 November, 2020 he was admitted to a nearby health center due to severe illness. His family members were worried as the company for which Damodar was working, did not intimate anything about his health to them.

The company informed to his family about his death on 9 December , 2020 at the hospital. Damodar’s wife Babita urged the company authorities to send the body to his native place as it was not possible for them to bring the body back to India. But instead of helping them the company officials threatened to bury Damodar’s body at Saudi.

However, Babuli Kumar Sahu of Champadeipur village contacted the Ministry of External Affairs to ask for help. The body reached his village after 54 days with the help of Shahabuddin Khan, Vice Consul of Indian embassy and Ahmed Razak, the human resource officer of the company.

As Damodar’s arrears and salaries along with his death support has not been paid to his family, Damodar’s wife Babita has appealed for help to the local representatives and the district administration.