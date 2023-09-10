Odisha man dies from snake bite in Nayagarh

Nayagarh: In a tragic incident, a man died from a suspected venomous snakebite in Baramula village under Ranapur block of Nayagarh district.

The deceased has been identified as Komad Pradhan (65) of the same village.

Reports say, Komad had gone to the field, while working he was bitten by a snake. Later, he was admitted to Ranapur Community Health Center (CHC) for medical treatment. Komad was brought to the hospital too late, where the doctors declared him dead.

The hospital authorities conducted a post-mortem and handed the body to the family members of Komad.

The villagers demanded to provide the family members of Komad with some government help.