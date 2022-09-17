Odisha: Man critical after crocodile attack in Kendrapara

Odisha: Man critical after crocodile attack in Kendrapara

By KalingaTV Bureau 0

Kendrapara: An incident of man-animal conflict has come to the fore in the Kendrapara district. As a man who went to attend nature’s call had a narrow escape from a crocodile attack in the Brahmani River today.

One Babul Bahan Bhuyan, resident of Nimapur village in Pattamundai had gone to attend nature’s call at Brahmani river bank today in the wee hours of the morning.

Soon, a crocodile from the river sneak attacked Babul from behind and tried to drag him towards the river with full force.

Upon retaliation, Babul used his force and freed himself from the deadly jaws of the crocodile. However, he sustained serious injuries following the deadly attack.

Soon Babul was rushed to Kendrapara hospital for treatment. Later he was shifted to Cuttack’s Srirama Chandra Bhanja (SCB) Hospital for further treatment.

It is to be noted that an incident of man-animal conflict has also come to the fore from Uttrakhand state on September 15 this year, where former Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat was forced to stop his convoy when an elephant suddenly appeared in front of his car. Rawat had to climb rocks to save his life.

