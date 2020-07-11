Man commits suicide live on Facebook
Police begins investigation into the death case

Odisha man commits suicide live on Facebook

By KalingaTV Bureau

Balasore: In a shocking incident, a man went live on social networking site Facebook while hanging himself to death at his residence in Odisha’s Balasore district on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Pitambara Lenka of  Mituani village under Khaira police limits in the district. The live-streaming of his extreme step on Facebook has so far been watched by over 2200 viewers while shared by 50 persons.

In the video, Lenka was seen placing the mobile phone on a plastic chair and later tied a rope to the asbestos ceiling of the house.  He later hanged himself to death.

Sources said, his wife had also died by committing suicide around two years ago. The couple have two children- a daughter and and a son.

Meanwhile, local police reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter.

