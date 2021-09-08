Odisha man commits suicide after killing 10-month-old, wife in Berhampur

Berhampur: In a tragic incident, a man allegedly killed his wife and 10-month-old son and then committed suicide in Putabagada village under Chamakhandi police limits of Berhampur.

The deceased has been identified as Srujan Pradhan.

Reports say, family members of Srujan Pradhan had come to their house for some grocery , found 10-month-old son and his wife lying in a pool of blood and their son hanging from the fan.

The family members immediately informed the Chamakhandi police. The police reached the spot,recovered the bodies and have started a probe into the matter.

It is suspected that Srujan took an extreme step due to family dispute.

“Its been two years they have been married. Srujan and his wife started leaving separate from their family members after marriage. There was some family dispute among them,but i am not sure why they took such an extreme step”, informs Srujan mother.

