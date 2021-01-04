Odisha Man Birju Who Had Returned From Pakistan After 20 Years Goes Missing Again

By WCE 2
birju missing again
Birju Goes Missing Again

Sundergarh: Birju the man from Odisha who had returned to his native village after spending 20 years in a Pakistan jail is missing again.

Birju Kulu, who had been in a Pakistani jail for nearly 20 years had recently returned to his hometown of Kutra, has gone missing again. This information was given to the Kutra police by Birju’s sister.

It is noteworthy that Pakistan released Birju from prison on October 24. He was handed over to the Indian authorities at the Wagah border. A team from the district administration then went to Amritsar and brought him to Kutra on November 13.

Birju was provided with all government assistance by the district administration. After staying at home for more than a month and a half, he went missing again.

