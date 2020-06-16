Bhadrak: A 28-year-old woman was allegedly beaten to death by her husband as she couldn’t serve mangoes to him at their house in Odisha’s Bhadrak district late last night.

The incident occurred in Jalamandua village under Dhamnagar police in the district.

The deceased has been identified as Sasmita, wife of Kartika Jena (36).

According to reports, Kartika had returned to the house in an inebriated state last night and asked his wife Sasmita to give him mangoes to eat.

However, the Sasmita said that their kids have eaten all mangoes on which a heated argument followed between the couple.

In the fit of rage, Kartika started beating his wife with a wooden plank following which she died on spot.

Sources said, Kartika and Samita had a “love marriage” 10 years back and they have two daughters and a son.

On being informed, the Dhamnagar police reached the spot and detained the accused.

The body has been sent for post- mortem and further investigations are on, police said.