Odisha man awarded life imprisonment for raping minor

A man has been awarded life imprisonment for raping a minor girl in Khariar of Nuapada District in Odisha. 

State
By Sudeshna Panda 0
Image Credits: IBTimes India

The Nuapada Additional District Judge (ADJ) has awardsed life imprisonment to a man after convicting him for the rape of minor girl under Khariar police limits in 2019.

The court has further ordered the payment of Rs 6 lakh compensation to the survivor.

Further detailed report awaited.

