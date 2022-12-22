Odisha man awarded life imprisonment for raping minor
A man has been awarded life imprisonment for raping a minor girl in Khariar of Nuapada District in Odisha.
The Nuapada Additional District Judge (ADJ) has awardsed life imprisonment to a man after convicting him for the rape of minor girl under Khariar police limits in 2019.
The court has further ordered the payment of Rs 6 lakh compensation to the survivor.
Further detailed report awaited.