Odisha: Man attacks three family members including wife with a knife in Bhubaneswar

Man attacks family members with knife
Representational Image (Credit: IANS)

Bhubaneswar: A man has allegedly attacked three members of his family including his wife with a knife in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

The incident took place in the Arvind slum of Mancheswar area in the city. The accused has been identified as Sanjay Barik and is a resident of the slum.

According to reports, an altercation broke out between Sanjay and his family members including wife and two brothers-in-law. Sanjay was angry with others over inauguration of his new house. Soon the argument turned ugly and Sanjay attacked his wife and two brothers-in law with a knife. The three persons were severely injured by Sanjay.

On being informed, the police rushed the spot, rescued the injured persons and captured the accused.The injured persons have been admitted to private hospital in Bhubaneswar and are under treatment.

Meanwhile, Sanjay is held at Mancheswar Police Station and is being questioned about the incident.

