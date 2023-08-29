Odisha: Man attacked and killed by elephant in Dhenkanal

Dhenkanal: In a tragic incident, one person has died in an elephant attack in Dhenkanal district of Odisha on Tuesday

The incident has been reported from Baradapal village under Hindol forest range of Dhenkanal District.

The deceased was attacked by an elephant in the early hours of morning when he went to the pond near his village in Dhenkanal.

The deceased has been identified as Chaitanya Nayak.

The Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on May 3, 2023 increased the compensation for deaths in man-animal conflicts to Rs 6 lakh. The earlier amount was Rs. 4 lakh.

It is worth mentioning that today, in a tragic incident a farmer couple have been trampled to death by an elephant in Angul district of Odisha on Tuesday, said reports.

According to reliable reports, say that the elephant attack on the farmer couple took place while they were in their agricultural land.

It is worth mentioning that, the deceased husband has been admitted to the District Headquarter Hospital (DHH) in critical condition where he breathed his last, said reports.

The incident has been reported from Bantala forest range in Baragad village of Angul district. The woman has been identified as Sulochona Biswal.

There has been agitation at the scene. The locals have staged a protest relating to the matter. The police has reached the spot and is trying to placate the locals. Reportedly, an investigating into the matter is being conducted.