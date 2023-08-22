Odisha: Man arrested in Bhubaneswar on charges of Rs.33 lakh fraud

Bhubaneswar: A man has been arrested by Nayapalli police in Bhubaneswar on charges of Rs.33 lakh fraud said reports on Tuesday.

The accused identified as Dusmanta Rout was HR Executive in Venkateshwar Hatcheries Pvt. Ltd., Plot No-1450, IRC Village, Bhubaneswar. He started collecting huge amount of money from his near friends and fellows assuring them that he is investing the money in a project and in return he will give profit to them on monthly basis.

Initially he returned little amount of profit to the complainant identified as Subrat Kumar Sahoo who has invested money of Rs.10,45,000/- to the accused from his credit card.

But later the above accused cheated him and did not return his money. In the same way the above accused also cheated to the other persons of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack of total Rs.33,11,000/- and absconded from Bhubaneswar since last one year.

Today he was arrested from Balasore and forwarded to the Court. The Nayapalli police also seized One Mobile Phone and Six Debit Cards from his possession.

Further detailed reports awaited in this case.