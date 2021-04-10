Odisha: Man arrested for making obscene video of wife viral

By WCE 5
Umerkote: A man was arrested on Saturday for making the obscene video of his wife viral. The incident took place in Umerkote area of Nabarangpur district in Odisha.

The accused has been identified as Manoj Kumar Nayak.

As per reports, a girl from Umerkote area had married in Koshagumuda area of Nabarangpur district. She was reportedly in love with a boy of her village.

However, after her marriage, she lived with her husband and the couple has a child. However, when she was visiting her father’s place she was reportedly keeping relationship with her former lover for which her husband had abandoned her.

After being separated from her husband, the woman married the lover in her village. They couple lived in Bhubaneswar for about four months. Later they lived at the house of a relative in Umerkote when her recent husband posted many of her obscene videos on Facebook. After knowing about it, the girl lodged a complaint at Umerkote police against her husband Manoj Kumar Nayak.

Umerkote Police arrested Manoj on the basis of the complaint and forwarded him to Court. Police have also seized mobile of the accused and further investigation of the case is underway.

