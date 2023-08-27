Odisha: Man arrested for making nude video calls to Ollywood actresses

Cuttack: A man was arrested on charges of making nude video calls to some Ollywood actresses by impersonating as famous Odia film directors.

According to Cuttack Additional DCP Anil Mishra, the Cyber and Economic Offence police arrested the man and identified him as Mithun Bhoi, who mostly plays the supporting villain role in films and serials.

The Additional DCP informed that Mithun Bhoi managed to get the mobile phone numbers of different heroines of the Odia film industry.

The accused initially chatted with some actresses on WhatsApp by pretending himself to be film directors and then made nude video calls with the aim to extract money from them.

The matter came to light only when Odia movie producer Sudhansu Mohan Sahu filed a police complaint on August 27, 2022 for the fake WhatsApp account created in his name. Sahu had alleged that the accused was using his photograph and talking dirty with women, including some Odia actresses.

Based on Sahu’s complaint, police detained Bhoi and released him after a warning. However, he was arrested after a fresh complaint was made against him for harassing the actresses again.

Police, who recovered two mobile phones and SIM cards from the possession of Bhoi, also forwarded him to the court following his medical examination.