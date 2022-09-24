Odisha: Man arrested for killing wife in Nabarangpur

Nabarangpur: A man has been arrested by the Kakinada police for allegedly torturing and killing his wife in Silati village under Umerkote block here in Odisha today.

The accused husband has been identified as Manik Gosh.

According to reports, Manik and his wife got married 5 years ago and they have a two-and-half years old daughter. The victim was a resident of the Karagan area, said sources.

As per the sources, the couple lived a normal life for some time after their marriage. But, after the birth of their daughter, Manik and his family started harassing the woman. Later, Manik sent her wife back to her home.

Later, a meeting was held in the village and the villagers compromised the issue between the couple. As a result, Manik’s wife returned to her in-law’s house.

However, the effort went in vain as the woman’s in-laws started harassing her again.

After being fed up with her in-laws and Manik’s torture, the victim lodged a complaint regarding the incident at Umerkote police station.

Enraged over the police complaint, Manik allegedly killed his wife.

On being informed, the victim’s family members lodged a complaint regarding the incident at a police station.

Soon Kakinada police swung into action, registered a case against Manik, and arrested him from his house.

In the meantime, Manik’s daughter has given a statement in front of the police regarding the murder.

On the other hand, the victim woman’s family sought the death penalty for the accused husband.