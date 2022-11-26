Odisha: Man arrested for submitting fake documents to get drug licence

Bhubaneswar: Police arrested for attaining drug license by submitting fake documents. The arrested person has been identified as Arun Lal Jain of Sindhekela village of Balangir district.

According to sources, Tarun Lal Jain had come to the Saheed Nagar-based Pharmacy Registration Office for registration of Pharmacy certificate. However, during verification, it was found that he had submitted fake documents at Odisha Pharmacy Council (OPC).

Soon, the authorities of the Pharmacy Registration Office informed the Saheed Nagar Police about Jain’s fake documents.

Soon a team of cops from Saheed Nagar Police rushed to the office and detained Jain. They filed a case in this regard against Jain and forwarded him to the court. The cops also are trying to find out others’ involvement in the case.