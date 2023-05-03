Odisha: Man-animal conflict, compensation raised to Rs 6 lakh

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday increased the compensation for deaths in man-animal conflicts to Rs 6 lakh. The earlier amount was Rs. 4 lakh.

Similarly, the amount of ex-gratia in case of permanent injury has been increased, in case of less than 60 percent disability, the amount of assistance shall be has increased Rs 1.5 lakh.

Furthermore, Rs 1 lakh was the earlier amount of compensation. In case of more than 60 percent disability, the amount of assistance has been increased to Rs 2.5 lakh.

It is note worthy that, in case of temporary injury earlier the amount of assistance was Rs 5000. Now in case of need of treatment for more than a week assistance of Rs 10000 will be provided along with free treatment in government hospital.

The amount of assistance has also increased in case of death of cattle. The amount of assistance in case of death of cattle has been increased to Rs 37,500 and in case of death of a buffalo it has increased to Rs 32,000.

In the case of complete, crop damage the amount of assistance has also been increased. The amount of assistance in case of loss of rice and other food grains (cereal) has been increased from Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 per acre.

In the case of economic crop damage, the amount of assistance has been increased from Rs 12,000 to Rs 25,000. Likewise, the amount of assistance in case of partial damage of houses has been increased from Rs 2000 to Rs 10,000.